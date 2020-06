Erin McKinstry is joining Raven Radio’s newsroom as a Report for America corps member for the next year. She’ll be covering Sitka and the surrounding communities and also completing a service project. Originally from Missouri, McKinstry moved to Sitka from McCarthy, Alaska, a tiny end-of-the-road community in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. KCAW’s Erin Fulton interviewed McKinstry about how she ended up here and what she hopes to accomplish over the next year.