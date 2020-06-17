The Sitka chapter of Citizens’ Climate Education (CCE) is sponsoring a free showing of the movie “The Human Element,” by acclaimed American photographer James Balog, followed by an online “movie club” discussion similar to a book club. KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with CCE’s Michelle Putz about the upcoming screening and future “movie club” plans.

The Human Element will be available for free from now until June 26 at: https://vimeo.com/showcase/ 7222447, Password: THE-2020. Participants should plan to watch the movie by June 25. On June 25 at 7 pm, CCE will host a zoom meeting to discuss the movie and potential climate change solutions. Participants must register in advance for this meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZwkd- uhqD8pEtHiNM9lG4nTPfaRMbA6bNAp . After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.