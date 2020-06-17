The Sitka Unified Command announced another positive test result for COVID-19 today.

The patient is in his forties and received a test on June 12 after experiencing symptoms. He’s a resident of Sitka.

That brings Sitka’s cumulative case count up to 12: 10 resident cases and two non-resident cases. In total, one patient has been hospitalized and three have recovered.

According to a press release from the Sitka Unified Command, public health officials have initiated contact investigations and will notify and isolate additional persons that may have been in contact with these individuals as appropriate.

Alaska’s cumulative coronavirus case count was 676 residents and 77 non-residents as of 4 p.m. yesterday (June 16, 2020). Twelve people have died and 429 have recovered.