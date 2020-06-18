Darryl Ault of Sitka Ham Amateur Radio Klub (SHARK) talks about what amateur radio is and how it can help in an emergency. KCAW’s Erin Fulton interviewed Ault on the Morning Interview about the upcoming amateur radio global field day and contest. Listen here to learn more:

SHARK will host the field day from 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, to 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, at the Mount Edgecumbe parking lot. For more information, call Darryl Ault at 907-738-4539 or email the club at sitkashark@yahoo.com.