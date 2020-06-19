Sitka behavioral health and social services providers have joined forces to create “Sitka Cares,” an initiative to provide support for families who’ve experienced a loss to suicide and to share local and statewide mental health resources. On the Morning Interview, KCAW’s Erin Fulton interviews Amy Zanuzoski from Sitka Counseling and Brenda Thayer, a telehealth counselor, about the initiative and how we can all access mental health support during a global pandemic.
Zanuzoski and Thayer provided these self-care tips:
- Take time outside: walks, hikes, boat rides, etc.
- Take time to journal or for any expression to get things stuck inside, out (i.e. writing, art, dance, etc.)
- Seek help from a counselor or mental health professional if you’re feeling down, depressed or hopeless
Local and regional resources include:
- Alaska Careline: 877-266-4357 or text ‘4HELP’ at 867-863 (limited hours of availability)
- SEARHC: 877-294-0074 (helpline) or 966-2411 (mainline)
- Alaska Responders Relief: 844-985-8275
- Veteran’s hotline: 800-273-8255 or text crisis line 741741
- We Are Native: 9779 (text only)
- Sitka Counseling (virtual only): 747-3636
- Online counseling platforms like Teladoc (need insurance) or BetterHelp (don’t need insurance)
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help:
- call 911 for emergency services
- call the toll-free, 24-hour National Suidcide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)