Sitka’s coronavirus count reached 14 this week. City officials announced two new cases in a press release on Friday (6-19-20) evening.

The first, a man in his forties, took a test on June 16 after exhibiting symptoms. A woman in her forties, tested on the same day, was also showing symptoms.



Both new cases are Sitka residents. Only two of Sitka’s 14 cases are non-residents.



Two more patients recovered this week, making five total recoveries. Nine cases are active, and there are no current hospitalizations.

As with other cases, health officials are performing contact tracing to determine the source and will notify anyone who has been in contact with the new patients.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.