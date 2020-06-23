Alaska’s Chief Medical officer will be paying a visit to Sitka’s Assembly, when it meets for a regular session on Tuesday (6-23-20). Dr. Anne Zink will give a special report to assembly members via videoconference. Zink’s appearance is timely, it comes just days after Sitka had its biggest uptick in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, reaching 14 cumulative cases last week (6-19-20).



The assembly will also consider how to spend Secure Rural Schools funds — money appropriated by Congress for next year. The funds are traditionally split between the city and the school district. If the assembly approves the split, the school district will receive over $220,000, most of which will go toward school social worker positions.

Read the full meeting agenda here

In other business, the assembly may go into executive session to discuss a recent public records request appeal. Nick Feronti of the Northern Justice Project represented former Police Detective Ryan Silva in a whistleblower lawsuit against the city. The case was settled out of court in 2019.

In an appeal to the city, Feronti wrote that the city was now building a case with the intent of issuing criminal charges against Silva.

Feronti was denied access to records relating to Silva because the records “were compiled for law enforcement purposes and involve an active case that is still under investigation” according to correspondence from the city clerk’s office. The assembly will consider Feronti’s appeal tonight.

Raven News will broadcast the meeting live beginning at 6 P.M.



