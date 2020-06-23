A 32-year-old man attempted to rob a bank in Sitka Tuesday morning.

At around 10 a.m., George House allegedly walked into Alps Federal Credit Union on Halibut Point Rd. with what appeared to the tellers to be a firearm. That’s according to Sitka Police Department Executive Assistant and Public Information Officer Serena Wild.

The man demanded money and received a small amount from the tellers. Police arrested him outside when he exited. They’d received a 911 call from the bank.

Wild said no one was injured. House is being charged with one class A felony and four class A misdemeanors. A preliminary hearing is set for August 10.