Sitka health officials announced a new coronavirus case this morning (6-25-20).

The patient is in his forties and is a resident who recently flew into town from out of state. The release from the Sitka Unified Command does not say what airline he flew with.



The patient was tested for the coronavirus on June 20, before flying to Sitka. The state currently requires anyone traveling from out of state and wanting to avoid quarantine upon arrival to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of travel.



The release does not say what day the patient arrived in Sitka. He received his positive result Wednesday, June 24, and he does not have symptoms.

This is the fifteenth confirmed coronavirus case in Sitka. Nine of those patients have already recovered.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as Raven News receives more information from the Public Health Department.