

The Sitka Assembly is happy with the performance of the city administrator and city attorney over the past year. Both top city staffers received satisfactory reviews from the assembly in a special meeting Thursday night (6/25/20).

City administrator John Leach has been at the helm since the beginning of March, shortly before Alaska saw its first coronavirus case. He declared a local disaster emergency and established a unified command with SEARHC and state health officials in preparation for the coronavirus reaching Sitka.

With several lawsuits involving the city, and the finalization of the sale of Sitka Community Hospital last summer, it’s been a busy year for city attorney Brian Hanson.

Leach and Hanson both asked to be evaluated in executive session. When the assembly returned from each review, Mayor Gary Paxton announced that their performance was satisfactory and thanked them for their service.