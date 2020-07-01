Sitka Unified Command reported another positive coronavirus case in Sitka Wednesday (July 1).

The woman is in her thirties and tested at the airport on Monday (June 29). She received a positive COVID-19 test result a day later (June 30). She is isolating and does not have symptoms, according to local health officials.

This brings Sitka’s positive coronavirus count up to 18–12 residents and 6 non-residents. The city is also reporting 11 recoveries.

The statewide cumulative case count is 978 resident cases statewide and 198 non-resident cases, according to data from the Department of Health and Social Services.

Public health officials have initiated contact tracing for Sitka’s latest cases and will notify and isolate people who have been in contact with the patient “as appropriate.”