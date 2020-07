John Holst is interim superintendent of the Sitka School District. Holst joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss some of the preliminary plans for reopening school this fall, and invite staff and parents to listening sessions at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Listen here:

Sitka School District holds a listening session for employees of the District from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. A listening session for parents is set for 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. on July 2.