The Sitka Public Library building has been closed to the public since mid-March thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, July 1, they re-opened with limited hours and are encouraging visitors not to linger when they visit the building. Librarian Margot O’Connell spoke with KCAW’s Morning Host Erin Fulton about the library’s re-opening and this summer’s adapted programming.

Downloadable audio

The library building will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their walk-up window will be open Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.