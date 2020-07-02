The Sitka Public Library building will be open to the public Wednesday through Saturday with limited hours. They’ve implemented social distancing measures like limiting time on the computers to one hour a day. (Bill Foster/KCAW)

The Sitka Public Library building has been closed to the public since mid-March thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, July 1, they re-opened with limited hours and are encouraging visitors not to linger when they visit the building. Librarian Margot O’Connell spoke with KCAW’s Morning Host Erin Fulton about the library’s re-opening and this summer’s adapted programming.

Downloadable audio

The library building will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their walk-up window will be open Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.