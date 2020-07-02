Another Sitkan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sitka Unified Command announced on Thursday, July 2, that a male resident in his forties received a positive COVID-19 test result out of state on Tuesday, June 30. He has symptoms and is isolating, according to public health officials.

This brings Sitka’s positive coronavirus case count to 19, which includes 13 resident cases and six non-resident cases. The state of Alaska is reporting 1,017 total resident cases and 209 non-resident cases, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.