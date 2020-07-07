The city’s plan to distribute over 14 million dollars in CARES Act funding continues to take shape. Although most of the work is happening behind closed doors, there’s another opportunity for public input tonight (7-7-20) when the Sitka Assembly meets. The assembly will review the CARES Act budget and may approve it or make more adjustments.

The budget framework was drafted by a working group made up of city staff, two assembly members and representatives from the Sitka Tribe of Alaska and Sitka’s business sector. The group divided the money into six categories.

$4.5 million will go toward utility and moorage subsidies that have already been approved by the assembly.



If the budget is approved, another $5 million will go toward business and non-profit grants, over $2 million toward new city funded programs, $1 million for city expenses, and over $400,000 for the Sitka School District to pay for Americorps volunteers and laptop purchases.

Read the current budget outline here

The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 6 p.m. Members of the public can attend in person or watch a livestream of the meeting on the city’s Facebook page.