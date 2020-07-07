Free coronavirus testing for anyone — whether or not you have symptoms — is arriving this weekend in Sitka and some other communities served by the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium.

KCAW’s Robert Woolsey spoke with SEARHC’s Maegan Bosak about how to get a free test, and what to expect.

KCAW – So what’s it going to look like starting Saturday in Sitka? Where are the tests happening? Say I’m an average Sitkan and I want to go get tested — what do I do?

Bosak – The testing will happen at the alternate testing site which is at Mountainside Family Clinic. You can drive up, bike up, walk up. There’s a dedicated line where you’ll be greeted by a staff member who will come out and ask a few demographic questions specific to putting the test order in the system. After that, you’ll continue down the line and receive your self-swab kit which you’ll perform right there on site, walk a little bit farther down and give that to the next attendant who will secure it, and put it in the batch for processing and send off to the lab.

KCAW – Okay, so this is something we’re going to do ourselves — it’s not some nurse sticking the 5-inch swab up to the back of my brain, as has been made light of in the media quite a bit?

Bosak – No, this is the self-swab collection test. Again, there will be an attendant available if folks have questions. But, you’ll be given directions, then will step aside to do the self-swabbing, then return it to the attendant prior to leaving.

KCAW – And am I going to pay anything for this?

Bosak – You are not.

KCAW – Not even to get the test processed?

Bosak – No, this is a free service that is being provided in SEARHC communities, and we’re starting with Sitka, Wrangell, and Juneau this weekend.

KCAW – And when will I get my results?

Bosak – Typically, results are within 48-72 hours.

KCAW – Can I get the test more than once?

Bosak – You may.

KCAW – What if I am experiencing symptoms? Should I go to the free test, or should I get a hold of my doctor and somehow get sent to the front of the line? What would you suggest, if I’m not feeling well?

Bosak – If you’re not feeling well, I would certainly reach out to your medical provider. Or you can call the COVID Hotline to be screened. That number is 966-8799. But testing is also available during the week by referral for folks that are showcasing symptoms. So that is still available.

KCAW – And is the test that we’re getting the same thing that all SEARHC staff are getting every couple of weeks? I’ve heard that SEARHC is doing a lot of testing of its own employees — is this the same sort of thing, or is this something that’s more targeted for public use?

Bosak – Many SEARHC employees are also doing the same self-swab nasal collection testing. So, very similar.