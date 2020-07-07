Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) says it’s expanding free weekend COVID-19 testing at its clinics and hospitals.

Starting on Saturday (7-11-20), self-swab nasal collection tests will be freely available in Sitka and Wrangell for anyone, even those not showing coronavirus symptoms or referred by a doctor.

SEARHC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elliot Bruhl said in a Monday statement that expanded community-wide testing is the most effective way to combat the pandemic.

“Asymptomatic testing will be a reality in the coming weeks and paint a clear picture of how COVID has penetrated our region,” he said.

The initial round of testing will be offered on Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12,” spokeswoman Maegan Bosak confirmed in an email to CoastAlaska.

Tribal beneficiaries will be eligible for the free testing at SEARHC’s clinic in Juneau.

Testing in Haines and Klawock will begin the following weekend, beginning July 18.

SEARHC hasn’t released dates for its other clinics in the region.

The tribal health consortium says the expanded testing is being funded by a grant from Indian Health Services, a federal agency, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As of July 2, SEARHC has reported more than 11,000 COVID tests with more than 1,000 pending. It says it has more than 25,000 test kits available.

Those tests had been given to people exhibiting symptoms and its employees, including medical staff that came into contact with COVID-19 patients.

More information on SEARHC’s COVID-19 testing is available at covid19.searhc.org or by calling (907) 966-8799.