Another Sitka resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sitka Unified Command announced Wednesday, July 8 that a female resident in her thirties received a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday, July 7. She had no symptoms when she received the test, according to a city press release.

That brings Sitka’s cumulative case count to 20–14 resident cases and six non-resident cases. The State of Alaska is reporting 1,226 resident cases and 248 non-resident cases statewide.

A SEARHC press release indicated that, to date, just under 7000 coronavirus tests have been administered in Sitka. 537 of those tests are pending.

Beginning this weekend, anyone in Sitka can get a covid test free of charge. The drive-through tent by Mountainside Family Clinic will be open both Saturday and Sunday, 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. No appointment or referral is necessary, and you don’t need to have any symptoms. Your test results should be available within 2-3 days of taking the test. Free testing will be available on weekends through the end of the year.