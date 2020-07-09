Sitka health officials announced a new coronavirus case Thursday, July 9.

The patient is in his fifties and received a positive test result on Wednesday, July 8, according to a city press release. He had no symptoms at the time of testing.



It’s the second new case announced this week. Public health nurse Denise Ewing addressed both cases at the Sitka Unified Command meeting on Wednesday.

“One female, in-state yesterday, and one male out-of-state today, and both of those are seasonal workers,” she said.

This makes 21 total cases in Sitka. Fourteen are residents and seven are non-residents. Sixteen have recovered so far.

Even though both of the new patients are seasonal workers and are isolating, City Administrator John Leach said Sitka may see more community spread after a big Fourth of July weekend.

“We didn’t have any city-sponsored activities, but I’m sure there were barbecues and get-togethers all over the place and the fireworks that were in town,” he said. “I didn’t go to them myself, so I don’t know what the crowds looked like. But it will be interesting to see what if anything comes from the gatherings that were taking place.”

This weekend, SEARHC is offering free COVID-19 tests to anyone, regardless of symptoms, at the drive-thru test site next to Mountainside Family Clinic. Free testing will be available on the weekends through the end of the year.