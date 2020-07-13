The fundraiser will run from July 11 through 18 (SAFV Photo).

Earlier this year, Sitkans Against Family Violence cancelled one of its largest annual fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now they’re trying to raise $20,000 to bridge their fundraising gap for the year. Direct Services Supervisor Natalie Wojcik joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the organization’s virtual fundraiser. Listen here:

