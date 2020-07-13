Earlier this year, Sitkans Against Family Violence cancelled one of its largest annual fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now they’re trying to raise $20,000 to bridge their fundraising gap for the year. Direct Services Supervisor Natalie Wojcik joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the organization’s virtual fundraiser. Listen here:
