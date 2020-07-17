Sitka’s coronavirus count increased by four today (Friday, 7-17-20).

According to a press release from Sitka health officials, two Sitkans, both women in their thirties, tested for the virus earlier this week (July 13 and 15). One had symptoms and the other did not at the time they were tested. Both are isolating at home, and health officials have begun contact tracing to locate the source of the virus and notify anyone who was exposed to the patients.



The third patient is a non-resident in his twenties. According to the release, the man is a visitor who was tested on July 6. The fourth patient is a child under 10 who was not showing symptoms when he tested on July 5. He is also a non-resident.

The release does not provide additional details on the two non-resident cases, such as whether they have been isolating, or why nearly two weeks elapsed before their test results were reported to the public. KCAW News has reached out to the Division of Public Health for more information on these cases.

Sitka’s case count is now at 26- 16 resident and 10 non-resident. 23 of those patients have recovered.