Voters cast ballots at the polls (Kwong/KCAW).

The election for city assembly and school board will look a little different this fall in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements. Sitka’s municipal clerk, Sara Peterson, speaks with Morning Host Erin Fulton about the changes and gives details on filing for candidacy and registering to vote in time for the October 6 municipal election.

Sitkans seeking more information may call 747-1811 or 747-1826.