SEARHC employees conduct coronavirus testing in March (Berett Wilbur/KCAW).

Two more Sitka residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sitka Unified Command announced the positive test results Wednesday, July 22. Both are female residents and received positive test results on Monday, July 20. One patient is in her sixties and the other is in her twenties. Both have symptoms and are isolating, according to a city press release. Public health officials have initiated contact investigations.

That puts the city’s cumulative case count at 30–19 resident cases and 11 non-resident cases. Twenty-three of those cases have recovered.

The state of Alaska is reporting 2,525 cumulative coronavirus cases. That includes 2,041 resident cases and 484 non-resident cases.