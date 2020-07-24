Sitkans have less than a week left to apply for the utility and moorage subsidies, which are due on Friday, July 31. Applications can be filed here. (KCAW Photo/Kwong)

Over the last month, the City of Sitka and Sitka Tribe of Alaska have already received thousands of applications for federal CARES Act funding. The utility department has received over 1500 applications for its subsidy program, which will dole out $1000 per household utility account and $3000 subsidy for each business experiencing economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Over 400 people have applied for the moorage subsidy. Recipients will get a one-time payment to their accounts equal to the cost of moorage for one quarter of the calendar year.



Sitkans have a week left to apply for the utility and moorage subsidies, which are due on Friday, July 31. Applications can be filed here.



The funding available for Tribal citizens has been in high demand too, according to a press release from Sitka Tribe. STA has received around 1800 applications for its COVID-19 emergency funds–$250 per Tribal Citizen plus $1500 to local households, or $500 to households outside of Sitka. According to the release, Tribal Citizens should expect longer processing time than the originally expected three weeks. The Tribe will accept applications through September 30th.

Both the city and the Tribe will distribute more relief funding in the coming weeks through various programs. The Sitka Assembly will consider the final approval of the city’s CARES Act budget when it meets next week.