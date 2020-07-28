Sitka’s coronavirus count went up by one on Monday (7-27-20). The Sitka Unified Command reports that a non-resident woman between the ages of 20-29, received a test on July 21, which has now come back positive.

The woman was not experiencing any symptoms at the time she was tested. She is now isolating.

This latest case puts Sitka’s cumulative total at 34: which includes 22 resident cases and 12 non-resident cases. A total of 28 cases are considered recovered in Sitka, leaving 6 active cases in the community.

Sitka’s non-resident case on Monday was one of 27 new non-resident cases reported on the same day statewide, bringing the non-resident total to 621. Nevertheless, far more infections are occurring in Alaska residents, with 110 new cases reported on Monday, for a statewide total of 2,729.

Most of those cases remain active (only 836 are considered recovered), and there are now 22 deaths from the coronavirus in Alaska.