The Sitka Assembly will have another look at the CARES Act budget when it meets tonight (7-28-20).

The group has already approved $4.5 million for utility and moorage subsidies. The rest of the over $14 million the city will receive in federal coronavirus relief funding was shaped into a budget by a working group over the last two months.

Read the draft budget here

The budget includes $5 million earmarked for small business and non-profit grants, over $2 million for new city funded programs, $1 million for city mitigation costs, and around half-a-million for the Sitka School District. The assembly approved each section of the budget on first reading when it met on July 14.

In other business, the assembly will again consider asking Sitkans to wear cloth face masks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. A nearly identical resolution narrowly failed at the assembly table earlier this month. The main difference? The new resolution does not “order” Sitkans to wear masks in public– instead it “highly encourages” mask wearing.

Read a copy of the resolution here

The assembly meets tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.