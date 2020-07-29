SEARHC personnel test a colleague in April for COVID-19 at the employee screening tent behind the hospital in Sitka, Alaska. (KCAW photo/Berett Wilber)

Another Sitkan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sitka Unified Command announced Wednesday, July 29 that a male resident in his fifties received a positive COVID-19 test result on Tuesday, July 28, after taking a test Saturday, July 25. He had no symptoms at the time of testing and is currently isolating, according to a city press release.

This brings Sitka’s cumulative case count up to 35–23 resident cases and 12 non-resident cases. The city is reporting 28 recovered cases and one cumulative hospitalization.

Alaska’s coronavirus case count continues to climb daily. At last count, the state of Alaska reported 2,797 cumulative resident cases and 645 nonresident cases.