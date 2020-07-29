Rep. John Lewis died on July 17, 2020. He was a 17-term representative from a Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, and a seminal figure in the US Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. His funeral is being held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, beginning at 6:30 A.M. AKDT on Thursday, July 30.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for winner info.
Quiet Drive – ended 10/6/2019
Stephen Lawrie Portrait – ended 10/11/2019
Raven Radio Raffle – ended 10/21/2019
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020