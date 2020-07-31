The Sitka campus of University of Alaska Southeast won’t be open to the public for most classes this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Welding, art and certified nursing aid classes will take place in person, but most other classes will be online. (Emily Kwong/KCAW)

The coronavirus pandemic has many academic institutions scrambling to figure out how to conduct classes once the fall semester starts. The University of Alaska’s Sitka campus will hold most classes online, but as Student Services Manager David Felts explains, that’s not out of the ordinary. The campus had a robust online course offering pre-pandemic. KCAW’s Morning Host Erin Fulton spoke with Felts about why now is as good of time as any to sign-up for classes.

Those who want more information can call 747-7700 or visit the UAS website. The deadline to apply for admission for the fall is August 15.