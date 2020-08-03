SEARHC kicked off a month-long challenge called Start Stepping Southeast on Monday, August 3 to get Sitkans and other Southeast Alaska residents outside and moving. Participants who record their steps and log them online will be entered into a weekly drawing for $50 prizes. Heleena Van Veen and Doug Osborne join Morning Host Erin Fulton to talk about the 29-day challenge and why getting outside to walk is so important, especially during a pandemic.
