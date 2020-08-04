SEARHC personnel test a colleague for COVID-19 at the employee screening tent behind the hospital. Sitka, Alaska. April 28, 2020. (KCAW photo/Berett Wilber)



Local health officials announced Sitka’s thirty-seventh confirmed coronavirus case today (8-4-20).



The woman in her twenties was tested on August 3. She was exhibiting symptoms at the time of testing. According to a city press release, she is now isolating and state health officials have begun the contact tracing process.

She is the twenty-fifth Sitka resident to receive a positive COVID-19 test result.



Twelve non-residents have also tested positive, one patient has been hospitalized, and only three cases remain active, according to city data.



For the past few weeks, local authorities have reported slightly higher numbers of cases and recoveries in Sitka than the state COVID-19 dashboard. According to the city press release, the lag between local and state reporting will resolve eventually, as “details line up and documentation is received.”

KCAW has reached out to state health officials for further clarification on the reporting discrepancy.