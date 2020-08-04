As local nonprofits redirect fundraising efforts away from large group gatherings in the time of COVID-19, Sitka Kitch has found a way to feed the body and the mind remotely– vegetarian Indian food and virtual trivia!



Chef Renee Trafton of The Beak, joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming fundraiser. On Wednesday, August 19, Beak will prepare takeout meals consisting of channa masala, saag paneer, red lentil dal, rice, and naan. Participants may also take part in an online auction and online trivia with door prizes. Listen here:

Tickets are $40. Register for the event here— the deadline to register Saturday, August 8 at 11:30 P.M.

(Featured photo: Sitka Kitch)