The Sitka Sound Science Center has republished two young adult novels by Sitka writer Jack Calvin: Fisherman 28 and Square Rigged are both out in new editions. SSSC director Lisa Busch describes how these two amazing stories were revived for modern audiences.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for winner info.
Quiet Drive – ended 10/6/2019
Stephen Lawrie Portrait – ended 10/11/2019
Raven Radio Raffle – ended 10/21/2019
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020