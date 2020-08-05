Calvin’s novels are evocative of The Hardy Boys series, says Lisa Busch, the director of the Sitka Sound Science Center. Calvin’s masterpiece Between Pacific Tides (with Ed Ricketts) remains a best-seller for the Stanford University Press. (SSSC image)

The Sitka Sound Science Center has republished two young adult novels by Sitka writer Jack Calvin: Fisherman 28 and Square Rigged are both out in new editions. SSSC director Lisa Busch describes how these two amazing stories were revived for modern audiences.