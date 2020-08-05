Two young Sitkans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sitka health officials announced the new cases in a press release today (8-5-20). Both female patients are between 10 and 19 years old. Both had symptoms when they were tested on July 31 and are now isolating. State health officials have begun the contact tracing process.

That makes 27 resident cases in Sitka. Twelve non-residents have also tested positive. One person has been hospitalized and four cases are currently active, according to city data.

The two young patients receive their diagnoses just a few weeks before schools are set to open in Sitka and across the state. Of the over 3449 Alaska residents who tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, around 15 percent of them are 19 or younger, according to state data.