Student cellists Chris Beroes-Haigis and Ivana Biliskov join Sitka Music Festival Director Kayla Boetcher in discussing the 2020 Sitka International Cello Seminar. Although the in-person experience has been cancelled this summer, students are still having one-on-one interaction with some of the best classical teachers and performers in the country.
