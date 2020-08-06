The Sitka International Cello Festival began in 2014. In a normal year, ten students would travel to Sitka to study for three weeks. (SSMF photo)

Student cellists Chris Beroes-Haigis and Ivana Biliskov join Sitka Music Festival Director Kayla Boetcher in discussing the 2020 Sitka International Cello Seminar. Although the in-person experience has been cancelled this summer, students are still having one-on-one interaction with some of the best classical teachers and performers in the country.