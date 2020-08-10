A Coast Guard helicopter crew medevaced a 24-year-old man from the southwest side of Baranof Island on Saturday.



Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received a call on Friday night from the crew on the F/V Carol D. According to a press release, the man was experiencing medical complications from an infected tooth.



The fishing vessel had moored in Snipe Bay to avoid bad weather, and the poor conditions prevented the Coast Guard crew from reaching them safely on Friday night.



On Saturday at 7 a.m., the aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka launched and completed the hoist, and the man was transported to Sitka, where emergency medical personnel were standing by.

The weather on scene was reported at 20 knot winds and two to four nautical miles of visibility.