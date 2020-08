A Maritime Safety and Security Team operating their 29 foot response boat near Crawfish Inlet on July 7th, 2019. (USCG/Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Russell)

Have you noticed an increased Coast Guard presence in nearby waters? That’s because the United States Coast Guard has a crew up from the lower-48 this summer, a Marine Safety and Security Team, or MSST. Capt. Stephen White is the sector commander for the United States Coast Guard in Juneau. He joins KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss what the crew is doing in Southeast, Alaska, and what boaters can expect in interacting with them.

