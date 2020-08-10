Two more Sitkans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Local health officials announced the new cases today (8-10-20). Both men are in their twenties and were exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms when they were tested last week. One was tested on August 4, the other on August 6.



Both men are currently isolating, and public health officials have begun the contact tracing process, according to a city press release.

So far this year, 29 Sitkans have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 13 non-residents, making 42 total cases. Four of those are currently considered “active,” according to city data.





