Coast Guard crews from Air Station Sitka assisted a fishing vessel taking on water near the northern tip of Prince of Wales Island on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Juneau watchstanders received a request for assistance from the 29-foot fishing vessel Clara just before two in the morning, according to a press release. The vessel was aground and taking on water near Hole in the Wall, about five miles southeast of Port Protection.
A helicopter crew responded, lowering two dewatering pumps and a rescue swimmer. Two good Samaritans also helped with repairs and dewatering.
A Coast Guard Cutter monitored while a third good Samaritan from the fishing vessel Eric safely towed the Clara to Port Protection for repairs.