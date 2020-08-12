A good Samaritan aboard fishing vessel Eric tows fishing vessel Clara to Port Protection on Aug. 11. The Coast Guard and several good Samaritans assisted a fisherman whose vessel was taking on water in the vicinity of Hole in the Wall, approximately five miles southeast of Port Protection. (Photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard)

Coast Guard crews from Air Station Sitka assisted a fishing vessel taking on water near the northern tip of Prince of Wales Island on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Juneau watchstanders received a request for assistance from the 29-foot fishing vessel Clara just before two in the morning, according to a press release. The vessel was aground and taking on water near Hole in the Wall, about five miles southeast of Port Protection.

A helicopter crew responded, lowering two dewatering pumps and a rescue swimmer. Two good Samaritans also helped with repairs and dewatering.

A Coast Guard Cutter monitored while a third good Samaritan from the fishing vessel Eric safely towed the Clara to Port Protection for repairs.