Another Sitkan has been diagnosed with COVID-19.



Local health officials announced the case today (8-12-20). The man is in his twenties and was exhibiting symptoms when he was tested on August 10.

He’s the third Sitka man in his twenties that has tested positive for the virus in the last week. That lines up with state and national trends– public health officials say that young people are driving the spread of the coronavirus more now than ever, and patients in their twenties make up the single largest age group of cases in Alaska.

So far this year, 30 Sitkans have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 13 non-residents. Five of those cases are considered ‘active’ according to city data.