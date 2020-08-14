Cmdr. Brian McLaughlin speaks during a change of command ceremony on July 17. McLaughlin relieved Capt. Michael Frawley as commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Sitka. (Photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard)

Cmdr. Brian McLaughlin has been on the job in Sitka since July 17. He’s served in the Coast Guard for 21 years, including at Air Station Kodiak. KCAW’s Morning Host Erin Fulton spoke with McLaughlin on the Morning Interview about his time in the Coast Guard and what the job of commanding officer entails.