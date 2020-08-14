A sign directs disembarking passengers at the Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport for coronavirus screening by Allen Marine employees in June. (Erin McKinstry, KCAW)

Two more Sitkans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sitka Unified Command announced Friday, Aug. 14 that two female residents received positive test results Thursday, Aug. 13. One woman is in her sixties and had symptoms at the time of testing Thursday. The other woman is in her forties and did not have symptoms when she was tested on Aug. 8.

Sitka’s cumulative case count now sits at 45 cases–that’s thirty-two residents and 13 non-residents. Six cases are active, and there’s been one total hospitalization, according to city data.

The state is still reporting fewer recoveries in Sitka, but it’s also reporting fewer cumulative cases. KCAW has reached out to public health nurse Denise Ewing, who says that the city’s data is the most up-to-date.

At last count, the state reported 4,869 cumulative cases of the coronavirus. Around 70 percent of those are considered active. That includes 4,073 resident cases and 796 non-resident cases. Twenty-seven people have died and 172 have been hospitalized in Alaska because of COVID-19.