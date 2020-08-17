Tuesday, August 18, is Alaska’s statewide Primary Election. This is the day when voters narrow down the candidates for state and national elections this November.

The biggest prize up for vote in Alaska this fall is the US Senate seat currently held by Dan Sullivan. In the primary, registered Republicans will lend their support to Sullivan exclusively, as he has no other contenders challenging him within the party.

For Democrats, however, there are several candidates to select from to face Sullivan in November. They are Al Gross, Chris Cumings, and Edgar Blatchford.

There’s also an Independence Party candidate for US Senator, John Wayne Howe.

In the primary election, only registered Republicans can choose the Republican ballot. Any registered voter, however, can vote on the Democratic ballot, which also lists independents and third party candidates.

In the US House of Representatives, incumbent Don Young is defending his seat against challengers within the Republican Party, T. John Nelson and Gerald Heikes. The Democrats are also fielding three candidates, 2018 nominee Alyse Galvin, Ray Sean Tugatuk, and William Hibler

There are also two local races for the Alaska legislature. Both Sen. Bert Stedman and Representative Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins will be defending their seats. Stedman has one challenger in the primary, Petersburg Republican Michael Sheldon. No one from the Democratic side filed to run against Kreiss-Tomkins, but two Republicans are vying to run against him: former Hoonah mayor Kenny Skaflestad, and Klawok resident Arthur Martin.

Polls are open 7 AM to 8 PM at Harrigan Centennial Hall in Sitka. Other communities in State House District 35 can find their polling places here.