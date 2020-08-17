A SEARHC employee administers a COVID-19 test to a woman in her car in March (Photo by Berett Wilber/KCAW).

Sitka officials have released information on three more positive coronavirus cases.

In a press release, the Sitka Unified Command announced Monday, Aug. 17 that one Sitka resident and two nonresidents have tested positive. The male resident is between the ages of ten and nineteen and had symptoms at the time of testing on Aug. 8. One of the nonresident cases is a woman in her fifties; the other is a man in his forties. Both did not have symptoms at the time of testing on Aug. 13.

All three are currently isolating, and public health officials have initiated contact tracing.

Sitka has reported 48 cases of COVID-19 since March, including 33 resident cases and 15 non-resident cases. All but two of those cases are considered recovered, according to city data. The state of Alaska is reporting 45 cases in Sitka, 29 of which are active. Sitka’s public health nurse Denise Ewing told KCAW in an email that there’s a lag between state and local reporting, and that local numbers are the most up-to-date.

Statewide, Alaska reported 50 new cases Monday. That brings the cumulative case count to 5,110.