Biographer Hank Lentfer says the greatest challenge in writing Raven’s Witness: The Alaska Life of Richard K. Nelson was: What to leave out? Nelson was the state’s preeminent naturalist and one of its most prolific writers. He left behind thousands of pages of notes and journals, and numerous recordings — including audio letters from his year living with the Inupiaq of Wainwright in 1964 — following his death last year. Lentfer discusses his relationship with his friend and mentor, with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for winner info.
Quiet Drive – ended 10/6/2019
Stephen Lawrie Portrait – ended 10/11/2019
Raven Radio Raffle – ended 10/21/2019
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020