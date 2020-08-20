Despite a slow start, the Redoubt Lake sockeye fishery is on its way toward another good season. US Forest Service biologist Chris Leeseberg, who manages the program, says he expects over 40,000 fish to pass through the weir before the end of August. Redoubt Lake has been fertilized by the Forest Service since 1982. Leeseberg discusses the lake’s unusual characteristics (the bottom two-thirds are salt water!) and the biology of sockeye with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.
