SEARHC personnel test a colleague for COVID-19 at the employee screening tent behind Sitka’s hospital in April. Kake’s SEARHC clinic is conducting free, weekly community-wide testing funded by an Indian Health Service grant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (KCAW photo/Berett Wilber)

Officials in Kake reported four new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, Aug. 21.

The town’s mayor, Lloyd Davis, announced via Facebook that all four patients received testing on Saturday, Aug. 15. The Kupreanof Island community of around 500 people reported its first case on Aug. 10. Eight people in Kake have now tested positive for the virus. Four of those cases are active.

The town’s health clinic is conducting free testing for all residents on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those with COVID-19 are required to isolate for 10 days following a positive test result.

Following the town’s first reported case, Kake’s mayor restricted most travel in and out of the community. Travel is still permitted for critical personal needs or for critical infrastructure, like health care workers and law enforcement. All travelers must submit paperwork to Mayor Davis two days prior to their scheduled travel date.