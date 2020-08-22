Diana Dapcevich is one of eight people vying for two seats on the Sitka Assembly (Photo provided by City of Sitka)

Thirty-year-old Diana Dapcevich was born and raised in Sitka, though she spent much of her twenties in Washington state, attending Western Washington University. She moved back four years ago, and that’s when she started paying attention to local government.

She works at Dapcevich Accounting and volunteers at the Alaska Raptor Center. Though she has no previous experience in government or politics, she says getting to know clients through her work in the accounting office has given her perspective on what Sitkans want and need.

“I’m a very sharp person,” she says. “I listen, I pay attention, and I have been paying attention for the past few years. I just want to make sure that the people that I care about, the people that I have been serving for the past four years are taken care of.”

If elected, she says her top priority is funding a shelter for unhoused men.

“I know that’s been talked about a lot by various organizations here. A lot of people have been working on it, but it’s something I really want to push forward, because I feel like it’s taking a long time to get to a solution.”

Dapcevich thinks the current assembly’s work is yielding mixed results. She says she’d like to see the assembly do two things more often- listen to both the public, and the experts.

“I think sometimes, they spend too much time on assembly members’ own personal opinions in some cases, rather than paying attention to the data, paying attention to experts. Particularly when it comes to public health.”

As far as the coronavirus goes, Dapcevich thinks Sitka has done a good job containing the virus. And while she’s a mask wearer, she does think it should be a personal decision and not government mandated.

And her last name has been on Sitka’s ballot before- her grandfather John and her uncle, Marko, both served as Sitka’s mayor.

“I’m, kind of, the next generation, so to speak,” she says. “So I, at the same time, want to forge my own path, but of course I’m always happy to get some insight.”



But mainly she wants more insight from the public when figuring out what legislation to bring to the assembly table for consideration.

“I want to serve as a conduit for people who are intimidated to come to the assembly. They can come to me, we can discuss what their concerns are, what’s on their mind, discuss solutions,” she says. “And I’m happy to bring that to the assembly, if we come to some sustainable and reasonable solutions.”

Dapcevich is one of eight candidates running for two open seats on the Sitka Assembly. Sitka’s municipal election is Tuesday, October 6.

