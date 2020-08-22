Mark your calendars, then tune in for three live election forums this September, leading up to the municipal election on October 6.



Tuesday, September 15, 6:30-7:30: Mayoral Candidate Forum

Wednesday, September 16, 6:30-8: School Board Candidate Forum

Thursday, September 17, 6:30-8:30: Assembly Candidate Forum

This year, candidates will join the KCAW news team via Zoom. While the forum will not be held in front of a live audience, Sitkans can listen live at 104.7 or watch the video stream on Facebook or Youtube.



Have a question for mayoral, school board, or assembly candidates? Submit it in advance to news@kcaw.org or call 747-5879.

And keep an eye out for the KCAW Election Hub, which goes live Thursday, September 10.