Brave Heart Volunteers is hosting an event to thank donors to the “Fill the Heart” campaign on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crescent Harbor Shelter. Organizers are encouraging social distancing and masks. All attendees can enter a drawing to win one of several door prizes and check out more than 22 decorated buoys that are up for auction. KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with Angie DelMoral and artist Jarrod Galanin on the Morning Interview to learn more.